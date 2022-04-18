Ukraine Navy chief promoted by Zelenskyy after sinking of Russian warship: 'Brilliant'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The head of Ukraine’s Navy has received a promotion following the sinking of Russia's Moskva warship last week in what officials are hailing as a "brilliant operation."

Rear Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa has been elevated to the rank of Vice Admiral, according to a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office.

A U.S. official had told Fox News on Friday that the latest assessment by the U.S. is that the Moskva was struck by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank.

"Everyone knows what a lightning operation!" Victoria Strakhova, an adviser to Zelenskyy, wrote in a Facebook post praising Neizhpapa for the promotion.

"Adviser to the head of the OP Victoria Strakhova wrote on Facebook that the decision was made in view of the ‘brilliant operation’ that everyone already knows about," added Anton Gerashchenko, an official at Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Congratulations and we wish further no less brilliant operations!" Gerashchenko also wrote in a Telegram post about Neizhpapa.

The U.S. believes the flagship of Russia's Black Sea navy was roughly 60 nautical miles south of Odesa at the time of an explosion Thursday.

Moscow has claimed the ship sank after a fire on board caused an explosion.

U.S. officials also said Friday it is unclear how many Russian sailors may have been killed in the attack due to lack of satellite imagery.

The officials said it is believed that two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles were used in the operation.

