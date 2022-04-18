Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukraine Navy chief promoted by Zelenskyy after sinking of Russian warship: 'Brilliant'

Black Sea flagship vessel believed to have been struck by Ukrainian missiles

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Russia is warning Ukraine there is 'no safe haven' following deadly Lviv strikes: Retired Navy commander Video

Russia is warning Ukraine there is 'no safe haven' following deadly Lviv strikes: Retired Navy commander

Retired Navy Commander Kirk S. Lippold joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine’s Navy has received a promotion following the sinking of Russia's Moskva warship last week in what officials are hailing as a "brilliant operation." 

Rear Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa has been elevated to the rank of Vice Admiral, according to a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office.  

A U.S. official had told Fox News on Friday that the latest assessment by the U.S. is that the Moskva was struck by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank.

Rear Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, commander of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, speaks during the opening ceremony for the Sea Breeze multinational maritime exercise in the Kherson Region of Ukraine in June 2021. 

Rear Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, commander of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, speaks during the opening ceremony for the Sea Breeze multinational maritime exercise in the Kherson Region of Ukraine in June 2021.  (Press service of the Ukrainian Naval Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

"Everyone knows what a lightning operation!" Victoria Strakhova, an adviser to Zelenskyy, wrote in a Facebook post praising Neizhpapa for the promotion. 

"Adviser to the head of the OP Victoria Strakhova wrote on Facebook that the decision was made in view of the ‘brilliant operation’ that everyone already knows about," added Anton Gerashchenko, an official at Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. 

"Congratulations and we wish further no less brilliant operations!" Gerashchenko also wrote in a Telegram post about Neizhpapa. 

The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, on Sept. 11, 2008. 

The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, on Sept. 11, 2008.  (AP Photo, File)

The U.S. believes the flagship of Russia's Black Sea navy was roughly 60 nautical miles south of Odesa at the time of an explosion Thursday. 

Moscow has claimed the ship sank after a fire on board caused an explosion. 

The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey in June 2021.

The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey in June 2021. (REUTERS/Yoruk Isik)

U.S. officials also said Friday it is unclear how many Russian sailors may have been killed in the attack due to lack of satellite imagery.   

The officials said it is believed that two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles were used in the operation. 

Fox News' Mark Meredith and Liz Friden contributed to this report. 