Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine

Ukraine missile attack strikes Russian warship in Crimea, killing at least 1

The landing ship, called Novocherkassk, was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the Russian ministry said.

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Biden urges Congress to pass his $106 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan Video

Biden urges Congress to pass his $106 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

FOX News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on the effort to pass foreign aid and address U.S. border security on Special Report.

A large Russian landing warship in Crimea was struck by cruise missiles launched by Ukraine overnight, killing at least one person, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday. 

The landing ship, called Novocherkassk, was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said, and footage posted online shows a huge fireball rising into the night sky as a result of the attack. Further explosions detonating could also be seen as well as fires burning.

In addition to the fatality, four others  were injured, according to the RIA news agency, Reuters reported.

The ministry added that two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack which took place at around 2:50 a.m. local time. It is unclear if the anti-aircraft fire caused injuries.

POPE FRANCIS LAMENTS VIOLENCE IN GAZA, UKRAINE DURING ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SPEECH, CALL FOR PEACE

Exact details about the extent of the damage to the ship were not immediately clear. However, Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said does not think the Novocherkassk will easily be able to resume its typical operations. 

a picture of the Russian ship Novocherkassk

The Russian warship Novocherkassk of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in front of the port city Sevastopol in 2019. It was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles early Tuesday. (Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

RUSSIAN ANTI-WAR CANDIDATE BLOCKED FROM FACING PUTIN IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"We can see how powerful the explosion was, what the detonation was like. After that, it’s very hard for a ship to survive, because this was not a rocket, this is the detonation of munitions," he told Radio Free Europe.

An image of Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking

Russia's President Vladimir Putin was infiormed of the attack. (Valeriy Sharifulin / POOL / AFP)

Ukraine used cruise missiles in the attack, Ihnat said, according to Reuters. Both Great Britain and France have given provided cruise missiles to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram that his country contributed to Russia's submarine fleet in damaging the ship.

National Flag Day ceremony speech by Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram that his air force had added to Russia's submarine fleet by damaging the landing ship. ((Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The occupiers will not have a single peaceful place in Ukraine," he said.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.