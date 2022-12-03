Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine begins new evacuations in Kherson as increased hostilities expected

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Ukraine on Saturday temporarily opened river crossings outside of Kherson city to evacuate citizens from Russian controlled territories where fighting is expected to ramp up.

"The evacuation is necessary due to the possible intensification of hostilities in this area. Therefore, the ban on moving across the waters will be lifted," regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said Saturday on Facebook.

The ban has been lifted through Monday though Yanushevych warned crossings will only be permitted during daylight hours.

Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid in Kherson city center on Dec. 1, 2022, in Kherson, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ZELENSKYY WARNS RUSSIA IS 'PLANNING SOMETHING' IN SOUTH WHILE UPPING AGGRESSION IN NORTHERN UKRAINE

"During the evacuation, it is necessary to carry the documents confirming one’s identity and confirming Ukrainian citizenship," he added. 

Officials have not specified if the evacuation is being conducted in coordination with Russia.

Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Kherson last month and pushed Russian troops across the Dnieper River, where Moscow maintains a foothold. 

Ukrainian officials have reported constant shelling in and around Kherson following Russia’s withdrawal and Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy issued an ominous warning this week and said Russia was planning "something" in the south. 

Anatoly Sikoza who buried the bodies stands amid the rubble of a house where Russian forces killed seven men and one woman, hands bound, blindfolded and shot at close range, before blowing up the site in a bid to cover the killings in a village on the outskirts of Kherson on Nov. 27, 2022, in Kherson, Ukraine.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

PUTIN OPEN TO UKRAINE TALKS AFTER BIDEN SIGNALS WILLINGNESS IF RUSSIA SERIOUS ABOUT ENDING WAR

No details have been provided on why Kyiv believes hostilities will ramp up in the area or what they suspect Russia of planning. 

In an overnight address Zelenskyy said that despite the threat and constant shelling facing Kherson "energy workers, builders, communications workers, repair crews, businesses, local leaders, [and] mine clearance specialists" are working get the city and region back up and running. 

Over 200 explosives were uncovered in the city this week and de-mining continues Zelenskyy said. 

Eight people were killed at the house when an informant told Russian forces the civilians were passing on information to Ukrainian military sources. The bodies were found with their hands tied, blindfolded and shot at close range in the back of the head.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

"Every week there is more mobile communication coverage, more electricity and gas supply, more transport opportunities," he said, adding that access to medicine, schools and news broadcasting were also returning the area.

Kyiv has remained tight-lipped about their plans to advance further into Kherson and Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the defense ministry for comment. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.