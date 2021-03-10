UK police officer arrested over the disappearance of Sarah Everard, authorities say

A Metropolitan Police officer was arrested Tuesday over the disappearance of Sarah Everard, according to authorities.

Everard, 33, a marketing manager, was last seen in south London on March 3.

The officer was arrested in Kent and was taken into custody at a London police station, where he remains, according to Metropolitan Police. A woman was also arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Authorities called the officer's arrest "a serious and significant development."

"We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing," said Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave. "I understand there will be significant public concern but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work."

Everard has not been seen since she left a friend's apartment in Clapham, to walk home to Brixton, last Wednesday. Private door camera footage captured Everard walking alone about 30 minutes after she left her friend’s residence. It normally would’ve taken her around 50 minutes to arrive home, reports said.

Her family said it was "out of character for her to disappear."

"With every day that goes by, we are getting more worried about Sarah," her family said in a statement. "She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well."

During the investigation into her disappearance, officers visited 750 homes in the area and took more than 120 phone calls from the public, according to the BBC.

Officers recently set up a barrier outside an apartment complex in Clapham, near where she was last seen. Police sniffing dogs also searched the area, the broadcasting company reported.

Everard was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue pants with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange shoes. She is also believed to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

"This is a fast-moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah," said Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin. "We have seen an overwhelming response from the public and I repeat my request for anyone with information that may be relevant to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem."

