UK Police deploy 'comprehensive' drone operation across Windsor Castle for Trump visit

British police have readied the skies in a major policing initiative ahead President Donald Trump’s visit on Wednesday by employing a fleet of drones and other "comprehensive" security measures around Windsor Castle.

The Thames Valley Police force is leading the charge with one of its largest ever deployments of drones and sky closures starting on Tuesday, one day ahead of the unprecedented second state visit with King Charles III.

"There will be policing drone tactics that the public will see, as well as policing drone tactics that the public won’t see," Inspector Matthew Wilkinson said in a statement ahead of the event. "These are all in place to keep everyone safe."

The Thames Valley Police would not answer Fox News Digital's questions regarding how this policing event compares to other major visits in the past due to "operational reasons," though local reporting said efforts being taken for the Wednesday visit haven't been seen since the King's 2023 coronation.

The multi-force security front will have "resources everywhere across the town, including in the air, on land and on the waterways in order to keep everyone safe," said the Thames Valley Police.

The security precautions, first launched on Tuesday for the rehearsal of the state visit, will run through Thursday, though Trump is not expected to leave the U.K. until Friday.

The Thames Valley Police extended their airspace restrictions late last week to Chequers, the Prime Minister’s official country residence in Buckinghamshire, which is some 27 miles north of Windsor, through Thursday evening as well.

Trump is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

"These restrictions apply to all aircraft, including drones, and are designed to support the safe delivery of the visit while minimizing disruption to the local community," the police force said in a statement.

Thames Valley Police officials confirmed on Monday that its Firearms Unit had been "deployed to Windsor as part of the force’s comprehensive security operation."

A Specialist Search Unit was also deployed to the area over the weekend in what the police force said was standard procedure ahead of any major event.

"We will be searching everywhere to make sure everything is secure, before the event begins," Police Search Advisor, Sergeant Amber Timmis, said in a statement, noting the force often works "behind the scenes" to keep areas secure.

"These searches are routine, but they are also important, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we carry out our security operation," he added.

A unit of officers mounted on horseback will also be patrolling the area throughout the 3-day security event.

Though all the measures being taken are reportedly routine, they come as political violence is at the forefront of U.S. security concerns following a series of attacks, including the fatal shooting of conservative commentator and co-founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, 31, in Utah less than a week ago.

His death was the latest in a string of violent attacks targeting political figures over the last year after two Democratic Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were targeted in June, including state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were shot and killed.

Their murder followed an April arson attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, whose residence was hit with Molotov cocktails while he and his family slept.

Trump was also the victim of two assassination attempts while on the campaign trail last year, including one shooting incident in which his ear was grazed and bloodied by a bullet inches from his head.

While gun violence in the U.K. is significantly lower than in the U.S., the heightened security measures are "standard" for any "high-profile visits and are designed to protect everyone involved, including members of the public," said Wilkinson.