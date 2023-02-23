Expand / Collapse search
UK police arrest 4 protestors after they painted a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian embassy in London

UK activists wanted to remind Russia's Vladimir Putin that 'Ukraine is an independent state'

Associated Press
British police said Thursday they have arrested four people after protesters painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London.

The campaign group Led By Donkeys said they painted the 5,400-square-foot blue and yellow flag to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. It said activists wanted to remind Russian President Vladimir Putin that "Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination."

The group said activists safely halted cars before pouring 35 gallons of paint on the road. Vehicles then spread the paint in both directions to create the flag, it said.

A protester wears an Ukraine flag after a group painted a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London on Feb. 23, 2023. 

A protester wears an Ukraine flag after a group painted a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London on Feb. 23, 2023.  (AP Photo/Kin Cheung))

London's Metropolitan Police said officers arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remained in custody.