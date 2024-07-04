UK election exit polling suggests Labour is headed for landslide victory

An exit poll in the United Kingdom's general election suggests it will be a landslide victory for the opposition Labour Party after nearly a decade and a half of Conservative rule.

The poll, released moments after polls closed on Thursday, indicated that Labour leader Keir Starmer will be the country’s next prime minister.

"Today, Britain’s future is on the ballot," Starmer wrote in an X post prior to the election.

NIGEL FARAGE'S RETURN TO POLITICS CAUSES WRINKLE IN BRITISH ELECTION: WHY HAS HE PROVEN SO SUCCESSFUL?

If Starmer wins the general election, it will be the Labour Party's first win since 2005.

Labour pledged to get the UK's sluggish economy growing, invest in infrastructure and make Britain a "clean energy superpower."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2022.