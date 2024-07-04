Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

UK election exit polling suggests Labour is headed for landslide victory

If Labour leader Keir Starmer wins, it would be parties first general election win since 2005

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Voters head to the polls in the UK as Labour Party looks to return to power Video

Voters head to the polls in the UK as Labour Party looks to return to power

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan reports on the United Kingdom's 2024 election on 'Fox News Live.'

An exit poll in the United Kingdom's general election suggests it will be a landslide victory for the opposition Labour Party after nearly a decade and a half of Conservative rule.

The poll, released moments after polls closed on Thursday, indicated that Labour leader Keir Starmer will be the country’s next prime minister.

"Today, Britain’s future is on the ballot," Starmer wrote in an X post prior to the election.

NIGEL FARAGE'S RETURN TO POLITICS CAUSES WRINKLE IN BRITISH ELECTION: WHY HAS HE PROVEN SO SUCCESSFUL?

Keir Starmer

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and wife Victoria arrive at a polling station to cast their vote in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

If Starmer wins the general election, it will be the Labour Party's first win since 2005.

Labour pledged to get the UK's sluggish economy growing, invest in infrastructure and make Britain a "clean energy superpower."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands in front of a microphone wearing a dark suit, white shirt, and blue tie in front of a blue backdrop.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Conservative general election campaign event in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 24, 2024. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2022.

