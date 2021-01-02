UK doctor films NYE crowd chanting ‘COVID is a hoax’ outside hospital

A weary UK doctor walked out of the hospital where he spent New Year’s Eve treating COVID-19 patients and into a crowd of maskless protesters shouting "COVID is a hoax."

"I’m disgusted but mostly heartbroken," Matthew Lee tweeted along with video he shot of the hundreds of protesters outside London’s St Thomas’s Hospital.

"I wish people could see the amount of COVID-19 and death in hospitals, and the sacrifices that health care workers make. This week alone has been so tough. Their ignorance is hurting others. I really wish people would keep themselves safe."

The UK is recording a huge surge of coronavirus cases as a highly contagious variant of the deadly bug rips through the population.

On New Year’s Eve, Londoners were warned not to party in groups outside, and indoor events that mixed groups from different households were banned, The Independent reported.

Lee’s post took off, getting shared and retweeted more than 24,000 times.

TV personality Piers Morgan was one who took notice, tweeting that he was "seething" about Lee’s video. "If it’s a hoax, let’s take all these imbeciles inside the covid ward without PPE. See how brave they feel when confronted with the reality of people choking to death.

Lee, a Hong Kong native who makes videos about his life in medicine, was overwhelmed by the response. "Thank you all for your support!" he tweeted on New Year’s Day. "Covid doesn’t discriminate and we’re all in this together."