UK court rejects Djibouti leader's case against businessman

A British judge has thrown out a lawsuit by the government of Djibouti against a wealthy businessman over the construction of a port.

High Court judge Julian Flaux dismissed the case Wednesday after President Ismail Omar Guelleh failed to travel to London to attend the trial.

The government had accused Abdourahman Boreh of dishonesty, breach of duty and accepting bribes over the development of a container port in the East African nation.

Boreh — an ally turned rival of Guelleh — said the suit was politically motivated. The judge agreed, saying there had been a "concerted campaign" against Boreh and his businesses.

Boreh's lawyer, Yvonne Jefferies, said the ruling was "a vindication of what he has contended throughout — that the claims against him were cynical, unfounded and politically motivated."