Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

UK counterterrorism program flags family sitcoms, Shakespeare works as far-right extremism: report

UK counterterrorism program says it will focus of Islamic extremism over right-wing extremism following audit

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Piers Morgan sounds off on 'woke' indoctrination: 'Not just an American problem' Video

Piers Morgan sounds off on 'woke' indoctrination: 'Not just an American problem'

Piers Morgan, host of 'Piers Morgan Uncensored,' discusses Joe Rogan's latest rant slamming the 'woke' left for indoctrinating young Americans. He also sounds off on tensions within the royal family following Prince Harry's explosive claims.

A U.K. counterterrorism program aimed at combating extremism has reportedly flagged some of the nation’s most prized literature, including Shakespeare, "The Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien and "The Canterbury Tales," as works that could lead to right-wing extremism.

British tabloids found this month that a report by the Research Information and Communications Unit (RICU) of the U.K.’s Prevent program flagged these works of fiction, along with a litany of other written works, family sitcoms and movies like "Yes Minister," "The Bridge on the River Kwai" and "The Great Escape," as "key texts" for "white nationalists/supremacists." 

A U.K. government program has flagged key cultural works of art as "key texts" that could lead to right-wing extremism.

A U.K. government program has flagged key cultural works of art as "key texts" that could lead to right-wing extremism. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

UK DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM IRANIAN FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF OVER JOURNALIST THREATS

The Prevent system is a "national safeguarding program that supports people who are at risk of becoming involved with terrorism through radicalization," according to the Home Office’s website. 

Fox News Digital could not verify the extent of the list of books, movies and shows flagged under the government program and the Home Office could not verify the existence of the list, noting they do not "comment on leaks."

The program has reportedly been embroiled in controversy since it was created two decades ago, with some critics arguing it discriminated against Muslims. 

The program aimed at preventing terrorism has faced renewed criticism of late, though this time with Brits questioning its effectiveness as complaints over right-wing extremism are on the rise.

The program aimed at preventing terrorism has faced renewed criticism, with Brits questioning its effectiveness as complaints over right-wing extremism are on the rise.

The program aimed at preventing terrorism has faced renewed criticism, with Brits questioning its effectiveness as complaints over right-wing extremism are on the rise. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

WRONGLY 'CANCELLED' PROFESSOR SAYS WOKE STUDENTS' COMPLAINTS LED TO FEAR OF BEING KILLED BY MUSLIM EXTREMISTS

The program saw an independent review – made public earlier this month and described by some publications as "scathing" – that recommended nearly three dozen improvements. 

The audit ultimately argued the program is "not doing enough to counter nonviolent Islamist extremism" and "has a double standard when dealing with the extreme right wing and Islamism".

The review itself received push back from human rights groups that rejected the findings as "prejudice" with "no legitimacy," according to the Guardian.

The title page from an antique book of the plays of Shakespeare

The title page from an antique book of the plays of Shakespeare (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

But the U.K. government accepted the results and, in a comment to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the Home Office said, "The Home Secretary made clear that Prevent will now ensure it focuses on the key threat of Islamist terrorism, as well as remaining vigilant on emerging threats."

"We’ve accepted all 34 recommendations and are committed to protecting our country from the threat posed by terrorism," the spokesman added. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.