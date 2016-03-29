UK authorities reject ruling on Falklands

Britain is giving little weight to the ruling of a U.N. commission that Argentina claims will expand its maritime territory in the South Atlantic Ocean to include the Falkland islands.

Britain's Foreign Office said Tuesday that the U.N. Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf "has no jurisdiction over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands." The prime minister's office described the commission as an advisory body which makes recommendations that are not legally binding.

"The U.K. government remains in no doubt over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, nor of the right of the islanders to determine their own future," the Foreign Office said.

Argentina said the decision expands the nation's maritime territory 35 percent to include what it calls the Malvinas.