Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

U.S. soldier wounded during Gaza pier mission dies months after being injured

Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, 23, was an 'instrumental' leader

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Biden approved Gaza pier plan despite objections from many US officials: Report Video

Biden approved Gaza pier plan despite objections from many US officials: Report

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on revelations from a USAID inspector general report on the Gaza temporary pier plan.

A soldier who was injured amid last summer's Gaza pier mission recently died, the U.S. Army confirmed.

Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, 23, passed away on Oct. 31, according to an online obituary. He was one of three soldiers injured during the Gaza pier mission, which involved providing humanitarian aid to Gazans amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The Biden administration had sought to create a temporary pier to facilitate bringing aid into Gaza. The effort, which began in May and ended in July, cost nearly $230 million and delivered significantly less aid than it had promised.

Bad weather and miscalculations had contributed to the mission's failures, though the military considered it a success.

US BOMBERS ARRIVE IN MIDDLE EAST AS CONCERNS OF IRANIAN ATTACK ON ISRAEL MOUNT

Split image of Quandarius Davon Stanley and pier aerials

Quandarius Davon Stanley, who served during the Gaza pier mission, passed away after receiving critical injuries over the summer. (Getty Images / U.S. Army)

In a statement provided to Reuters, the Army confirmed Stanley's death. The young soldier had recently retired from the military and was receiving long-term medical care.

"Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," Colonel John Gray, the commander of the unit, said.

In June, the deputy commander of U.S. Central Command reported that two soldiers on the mission suffered a sprained ankle and a minor back injury, respectively. 

ISRAEL KILLS ANOTHER HEZBOLLAH COMMANDER IN RETALIATORY STRIKES: IDF

Aerial of cargo ship

Humanitarian aid is lifted by a crane operated by Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) from a Navy causeway at the Port of Ashdod, Israel. (Malcolm Cohens-Ashley/U.S. Army Central via Getty Images)

The official noted that the third service member – who was not named at the time – was injured while supporting the mission and was evacuated to an Israeli hospital.

"We're clear eyed and we continue to look at force protection all day, every day and as it stands now we assess the operations can continue," U.S. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said.

Soldiers near ship

US soldiers stand on the pier as the USAV SP4 James A. Loux casts off from Joint Base Langley-Eustis during a media preview of the 7th Transportation Brigade deployment in Hampton, Virginia, on March 12, 2024. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Army for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.