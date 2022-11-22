Expand / Collapse search
U.S. and Israel discuss military drill to simulate conflict with Iran, proxies

Israel's chief of staff held several meetings with U.S. officials on Monday

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley met with his Israeli counterpart LT. General Aviv Kohavi for talks primarily focused on Iran's nuclear threat. (Credit: IDF Spokesman's Unit.)

The United States and Israel have discussed a joint military drill that would simulate a possible attack against Iran and its Middle East proxies.

Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are considering holding a joint Air Force drill in coming weeks that would be meant to train soldiers for a possible conflict between Israel and Iran or Iran’s military proxies in the region, Fox News Digital has learned. 

"We are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region," Kochavi, who held a series of meetings in Washington, D.C. this week, said in a statement.

Kochavi held a series of meetings at both the Pentagon and the White House on Monday speaking with Milley, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss security threats in the Middle East.

HEZBOLLAH TRANSPORTING CHEMICAL WEAPONS TO LEBANON WITH HELP OF IRAN AND NORTH KOREA, REPORT CLAIMS

15 September 2022, Israel, Tze'elim: United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley (R) and Israeli army chief of general staff Aviv Kochavi watch the live-fire exercise as part of the International Operational Innovation Conference at Tze'elim military base. 

15 September 2022, Israel, Tze'elim: United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley (R) and Israeli army chief of general staff Aviv Kochavi watch the live-fire exercise as part of the International Operational Innovation Conference at Tze'elim military base.  (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The press release from Kochavi said that the United States expressed it will stand behind Biden’s pledge to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons after talks about a potential renewing of nuclear deal with the country appear to have stalled

"The two also discussed the security situation in Judea and Samaria and the desire to maintain stability in the region and prevent the security situation from deteriorating," the Israeli statement said. 

ISRAEL, JORDAN SIGN DECLARATION OF INTENT AT UN CLIMATE CONFERENCE TO CONSERVE, PROTECT JORDAN RIVER

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks with reporters after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Washington. 

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks with reporters after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Kochavi also met with CIA Director William Burns. 

"The IDF strongly promotes all operational plans against the Iranian threat," Kochavi’s office added in a statement. "During the discussions, it was agreed that we are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region." 

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

"Our deep cooperation with our greatest ally was and continues to be a central pillar of our national security."

A readout on Monday's meeting from the Joint Chiefs of Staff noted that, "The two military leaders discussed regional security issues, opportunities for greater bilateral cooperation and coordination to defend against a wide range of threats posed by Iran across the region and other items of mutual strategic interest." 

It concluded by stating that "The U.S. and Israel maintain a strong military-to-military relationship as key partners committed to peace and security in the Middle East region."

Fox News' Yonat Friling contributed to this report

