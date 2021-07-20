2 women flung into canyon by malfunctioning swing in Russia, but miraculously survive, video shows

Two daredevil tourists were enjoying themselves last month on a massive swing over the Sulak Canyon in the Russian region of Dagestan when one of the chains suddenly broke, sending them hurtling over the edge, a video that has recently gone viral on social media shows.

Luckily, a wooden platform at the edge of the cliff caught the two women and they escaped with just cuts and bruises, the Mirror reported.

The Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan told the Mirror that the swing over the Sulak Canyon, which is 6,300 feet deep, doesn't meet safety standards.

"The events captured on video took place about a month ago, but only captured the public attention after it was posted on Instagram. The girls are alive and safe," the ministry said, according to the news outlet.

"Law enforcement agencies and other services are already conducting relevant checks to ensure that nothing threatens lives and health," officials added.