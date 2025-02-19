Two Britons detained in Iran charged with spying, Iranian judiciary says

Two British nationals detained in Iran have been charged with espionage after they allegedly gathered information in different parts of the country, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

The two were named as Craig and Lindsay Foreman, and their family said on Saturday they were engaging with relevant authorities to ensure the pair's well-being and safe return home.

"The detained individuals entered the country as tourists and collected information in several provinces of the country," Mizan said, without giving further details. British media have said they are a married couple.

Mizan cited a judicial official as saying the two were connected to intelligence services and that investigations into the alleged links were ongoing.

The British Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday that it was deeply concerned by the reports, and that it continued to raise the case directly with Iranian authorities.

"We are providing them (the two British nationals) with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members," the Foreign Office added.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Human rights groups and some Western countries have accused Iran of trying to win concessions from other nations through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up. Tehran denies such accusations.