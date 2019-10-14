Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Syria
Published

Turkish-led Syrian rebel fighters advancing on flashpoint region of Manbij

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
President Trump slams Turkish President Erdogan for 'endangering civilians and threatening peace'Video

President Trump slams Turkish President Erdogan for 'endangering civilians and threatening peace'

Trump makes good on threat, announces crippling sanctions on Turkey over its military campaign against Kurds in Syria; chief White House correspondent John Roberts reports.

The flashpoint region of Manbij in northeastern Syria is becoming a battleground for Turkish-led Syrian rebel fighters advancing in the area following the pullback of U.S. forces.

Syrian National Army statement to The Defense Post said the Turkish-led rebel fighters were launching the operation “with the goal of liberating the city of Manbij and its vicinity” from the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Manbij region is home to U.S. outposts that were set up in 2017 to patrol the frontiers between Turkish-controlled areas and the Kurdish-held side of northern Syria, as The Associated Press reported.

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters ride on a military truck at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, on Monday. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi - RC1A42D723C0

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters ride on a military truck at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, on Monday. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi - RC1A42D723C0

A U.S. official said troops are still in the town, preparing to leave.

The U.S. has had about 1,000 troops in northeastern Syria allied with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to combat the Islamic State, as The Associated Press reported. The Pentagon previously had pulled about 30 of these troops from the Turkish attack zone along the border. With an escalation of violence, a widening of the Turkish incursion and the prospect of a deepening conflict, all U.S. forces along the border now will follow that move. It was unclear where they will go.

The Kurds have turned to the Syrian government and Russia for military assistance, further complicating the battlefield.

Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters celebrate in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province advance, after entering over the border from Tal Abyad, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. State-run Anadolu news agency reported Tal Abyad had fallen to a Turkish military offensive on Sunday. (AP Photo/Cavit Ozgul)

Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters celebrate in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province advance, after entering over the border from Tal Abyad, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. State-run Anadolu news agency reported Tal Abyad had fallen to a Turkish military offensive on Sunday. (AP Photo/Cavit Ozgul)

The Syrian troops entered the Kurdish-held town of Manbij, in a race with Turkey-backed opposition fighters advancing in the same direction.

Earlier, Syrian fighters backed by Turkey said they began an offensive alongside Turkish troops to capture Manbij, which is on the western flank of the Euphrates River, broadening their campaign east of the river.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled earlier in the day his military was ready to begin the assault on Manbij, with a goal of returning the city to Arab populations that he said were its rightful owners, as The Associated Press reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.