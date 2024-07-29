Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Turkey's Erdogan threatens to invade Israel over war in Gaza as regional tensions grow

Israeli official suggests Recep Tayyip Erdogan could face same fate as Iraq's Saddam Hussein

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
Turkish president Erdogan is the 'biggest problem in the region,' says Enes Kanter Freedom Video

Turkish president Erdogan is the 'biggest problem in the region,' says Enes Kanter Freedom

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom reacts to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks about Hamas and Israel, as well as anti-Israel protests breaking out in the country.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Turkey’s leader on Sunday threatened military intervention in Israel to stop Jerusalem’s war in Gaza in a significant escalation of rhetoric from NATO’s second-largest military.

In a meeting with his Justice and Development Party (AKP), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey "must be very strong so that Israel can't do these ridiculous things to Palestine."

"Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them," he said, according to a Reuters report. 

Turkey-Erdogan-Eurovision

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday, April 22, 2024. Turkey’s president took a swipe at the Eurovision Song Contest on Monday, May 20, 2024, accusing the annual event of allegedly encouraging "gender neutralization" and threatening the traditional family. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye /Pool Photo via AP)

ISRAEL SET TO COUNTER HEZBOLLAH FOLLOWING TERROR ATTACK: 'RESPONSE WILL BE SWIFT, HARSH AND PAINFUL'

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz came back swinging and suggested Erdoğan would meet a similarly deadly fate as Iraq’s former president, Saddam Hussein, who was executed by hanging in 2006.

"Erdoğan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended," Katz said in a message posted to X that included a picture of Erdoğan and the former Iraqi leader. 

IDF forces in Rafah

Israel Defense Forces are seen operating in Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip. (IDF Spokesman's Office)

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the U.S. State Department, the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C., or NATO for comment on how they are working to cool tensions between the NATO nation and the West’s top ally in the Middle East. 

Threats levied by the Turkish president come as Israel faces increasing aggression from Iran-backed Islamic militants, including Hamas, Houthi and Hezbollah terrorist groups. 

Erdoğan did not detail what Turkish military intervention would entail, though he has repeatedly been a harsh critic of the war in Gaza.

ISRAEL AIRSTRIKE HITS GAZA SHELTER, LEAVING 30 DEAD

Palestinians flee Rafah

Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza after fleeing from Rafah on Thursday, May 9. (AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)

"There is no reason why we cannot do this…We must be strong so that we can take these steps," Erdogan told AKP party officials.

The Turkish leader appeared to be referring to military action Ankara, capital of Turkey, took in 2020 when it sent troops to defend the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord of Libya amid its civil war, which first broke out in 2014. 

Turkey has denied direct involvement in Azerbaijan's military action in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, where it claims to be carrying out "anti-terror" operations against Armenian rebels. Though in 2023, Ankara reportedly said it was using "all means" to support its ally, including through military training.

Al-Shifa hospital

Smoke rises during an Israeli strike in the vicinity of the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on March 28, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. (Photo by AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly responded to Erdoğan's comments, though he and the Turkish leader have routinely exchanged harsh barbs over the years. 

Both Netanyahu and Erdoğan have compared each other to Adolf Hitler over Turkey's long-running war against Kurdish militants and for Israel’s hostile action against Palestinians. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.