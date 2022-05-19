Turkey to block Sweden, Finland NATO bids over 'home to terrorists' claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NATO’s expansion amid the most significant threat to Europe since World War II appears unlikely as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday reiterated his opposition to NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.

Erdogan had suggested in recent days that he could cause trouble for Stockholm and Helsinki as they tried to join the 30-member alliance.

But the Turkish President’s comments Thursday spelled out a more definite conclusion to the European nations bolstering their security defenses through NATO.

Speaking to a group of young Turks in a video posted to his Twitter, Erdogan accused Sweden and Finland of being a "home to terror[ists]" – a comment that references his displeasure at their refusal to extradite individuals Turkey has deemed "terrorists."

"NATO is a security organization, we cannot accept the presence of terrorist organizations in it," Erdogan said according to a translation by Turkish media.

The Turkish president accused not only the two European nations, but top NATO nations like the U.S., of turning a blind eye to "harassment" its claims to have endured from members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The PKK has been designated a terrorist group by the U.S., the European Union and Turkey.

But the group’s relation to affiliate members fighting ISIS in Syria under the People’s Protection Forces (YPG) – which is backed by some Western nations – has strained geopolitical ties.

"Regarding NATO, Sweden and Finland are all the ones that host our terrorist centers in their own countries. And they will host the PKK, the YPG," he added.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg championed the bids by Sweden and Finland to join the alliance Wednesday and claimed, "All allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement."

"We all agree that we must stand together, and we all agree that this is a historic moment which we must seize," he added.

But Stockholm and Helsinki will need the green light from all 30-member nations, including Turkey, in order to get in with the security alliance.

Diplomats from both nations are expected to travel to Turkey to engage in negotiations.

Though Erdogan on Tuesday told them they "shouldn’t bother" coming.