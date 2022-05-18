Russia's war is not against Ukraine but NATO, Chechen leader claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov admitted Wednesday that Russia is facing "difficulties" in its deadly campaign in Ukraine and claimed the war is actually a fight against NATO.

"Today we're fighting not against Ukraine…we're fighting against NATO," he said in a televised address. "NATO and the West, their mercenaries are there. And that's why our state is finding it difficult.

"But it's a really good experience and we'll prove once again that Russia cannot be defeated," he added.

Kadyrov, a top ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin, echoed a similar tone to comments made in recent days by former Russian mercenaries and top military officials.

"The situation for us will clearly get worse," Russian military analyst and retired colonel Mikhail Khodarenok said on Russian state TV this week. "The biggest problem with our military and political situation is that we are in total geopolitical isolation.

"The whole world is against us – even if we don't want to admit it," he added.

Kadyrov, who has been outspoken throughout the war in Ukraine and even challenged Telsa CEO Elon Musk to a dual, also went after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s leadership.



The Chechen leader called the German Chancellor "schizophrenic" and alleged that he was not adequately leading his state or even "interested in global rules."

Scholz received international ire after he was slow to send aid to Ukraine amid the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

But Germany has since joined the fight by agreeing to supply humanitarian aid, military training and arms to Ukraine.

Scholz last week condemned Russian attempts to dictate peace negotiations with Ukraine. Talks appear to have stalled as Russia continues its deadly determination to gain "full control" over eastern and southern Ukraine.

Putin’s rhetoric in recent weeks has also changed and in a speech earlier this month portrayed the struggle as not just a conflict with Ukraine but with NATO.

Russia has increased its open threats to European nations like Sweden, Finland, Moldova and Georgia, as well as NATO members like Poland – which would result in a coordinated response from all 30 member nations if attacked.