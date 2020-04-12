Turkey declares temporary lockdown, focuses on protecting economy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Turkey entered a temporary lockdown over the weekend to combat the coronavirus pandemic, deviating from its previously bolder approach.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the 48-hour curfew, stirring up a wave of panic-buying on Friday evening.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

While Turkey took early steps to combat the virus by closing its border with Iran and halting flights from China and Italy, the nation’s approach has been otherwise more relaxed compared with many of its neighbors.

Prior to the temporary lockdown, the government banned anyone 65 or older from leaving home, later extending the ban to people under 20, ensuring that the main workforce was able to continue working and supporting the economy.

Turkey has focused mainly on limiting access and mobility nationwide as opposed to national lockdowns. After instituting the temporary measure, which is due to expire on Monday, many believe that a total lockdown is only a matter of time.

FAUCI EXPRESSES 'CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM,' SAYS RETURN TO NORMAL LIFE COULD BEGIN 'NEXT MONTH'

Can Selcuki, head of the Istanbul Economics Research think tank, said the government strategy of gradually limiting mobility aims “to stop the economy from coming to a full stop for as long as possible.”

“But if the curve doesn’t flatten and the numbers keep rising, then (a total lockdown) is definitely in the books,” he said.

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AMID CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

Turkey’s economy has struggled for a number of years, with any number of articles released annually to try and analyze why the country’s economy continues to stumble.

“Our most important sensibility is the continuation of the supply of basic needs and ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of production to support exports,” Erdogan said last week. “Turkey is a country which in all conditions and circumstances must maintain production and ensure that the wheels (of production) carry on turning.”

A surge of infections in the country has forced Erdogan to reconsider his government’s response to the pandemic. Confirmed cases surpassed 52,000 this week, with more than 1,100 deaths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Satruday, Turkey confirmed 5,108 new cases, a staggering jump for the nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.