Erdogan: Turkey arrested slain ISIS leader Baghdadi’s wife, other relatives

Turkey's president on Wednesday announced the country's forces had captured multiple relatives of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, including one of the terrorist's wives -- but he also used the occasion to needle the United States for making "a fuss" about the mission that resulted in the most-wanted militant's death.

During a speech in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the arrest of one of Baghdadi's wives and confirmed previous reports that the terrorist's sister and brother-in-law had also been taken into custody by Turkey.

Turkish officials said they detained Baghdadi’s older sister, Rasmiya Awad, on Monday. She was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children when she was taken into custody.

BAGHDADI'S SISTER ARRESTED IN INTELLIGENCE 'GOLD MINE', TURKEY SAYS

Baghdadi, the Associated Press says, was known to have four wives.

Erdogan in his speech Tuesday didn't provide any other details about the detainees, but he did appear to take a shot at U.S. leaders, noting Turkey "didn't make a fuss" after capturing the trio.

"The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said Wednesday. "But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother-in-law in Syria."

Baghdadi was killed in Syria in late October in a raid carried out by U.S. troops.

Islamic State spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, considered a potential successor to Baghdadi, was himself killed in northwestern Syria in a separate attack by U.S. forces, a senior State Department official confirmed to Fox News last week.

