Earthquake recorded off Alaska; tsunami watch issued for Hawaii

An 8.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded late Wednesday off of Alaska’s Aleutian Island chain, which prompted a tsunami warning and evacuations in Kodiak, police told Fox News.

A tsunami watch has already been issued for Hawaii. The alert said if tsunami waves are generated, they will not impact the island until 12:53 a.m.

A reporter in Alaska tweeted that tsunami sirens are also blaring in Kodiak. A police spokeswoman told Fox News that authorities are urging residents to evacuate due to the tsunami threat.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted that it is also assessing the situation and said if a tsunami is generated, it will likely take about 12 hours to reach the island.

This is a developing story. Click back for updates.