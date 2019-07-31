Trump to pitch Israeli-Palestinian peace plan at Camp David summit with Arab leaders: reports

The Trump administration is set to host a peace summit with Arab leaders at Camp David in September to pitch its much-awaited political solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly seeking to invite the Arab leaders during his trip to the Middle East that began this week. He will visit six countries, including Israel.

JARED KUSHNER SAYS SUCCESSFUL MIDEAST PEACE PLAN WILL BE ‘IRAN’S WORST NIGHTMARE’

The summit will be held at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, and President Trump personally will lay out the peace plan between Israel and Palestinian officials, the Hebrew daily Yediot Ahronot reported, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Israeli government officials were involved in planning the summit -- though the newspaper reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won’t attend the summit as his presence would only make Arab leaders more reluctant to participate.

The details of what exactly will be discussed during the summit remained unclear. Reports suggest Trump will refrain from speaking about a Palestinian state but will instead refer to an entity with an Arab presence in East Jerusalem.

LISA DAFTARI: KUSHNER SAYS OPPOSITION TO IRAN BRINGS ISRAEL AND ARAB NATIONS CLOSER TOGETHER

Yet despite the efforts to come up with a peace plan, the Palestinian leadership are believed to be ready to reject the plan immediately, though such move may be just a gift to Netanyahu and his Likud party in advance of the Sept. 17 election.

According to the report, the Israeli cabinet approved the construction of 700 Palestinian homes in a West Bank area fully under Israel’s control. The approval appears to be part of the effort to convince Arab leaders to attend the summit.

The Trump administration released this summer the economic side of the Israeli-Palestinian peace solution. The proposed economic development plan aims to raise $50 billion for the Palestinian economy.

The White House likened the deal to a Marshall Plan for Palestinians and said it was an “opportunity of the century.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The $50 billion would be raised with $15 billion in grants, $25 billion in low-interest loans and $11 billion in private capital.

The U.S. will consider making a large investment to the funding, along with other countries, but everything is contingent on the agreement of a good governance mechanism. The hope is that the money can’t be siphoned off by corrupt politicians or be misappropriated and given to the families of terrorists – a tactic used openly by the Palestinians.