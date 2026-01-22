Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

Trump pressures UK over Hamas-linked figure as US intel flags potential terror threat

Zaher Birawi allegedly used nonprofit organization to expand Hamas international influence and fundraising operations

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Trump, Netanyahu present united front against Hamas, Iran Video

Trump, Netanyahu present united front against Hamas, Iran

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Steve Yates joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in on the U.S.-Venezuela tensions and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alliance with President Donald Trump as they push to disarm Hamas and halt Iran.

The Trump administration has stepped up pressure on Sir Keir Starmer after imposing sanctions on a Britain-based activist accused by U.S. intelligence of working on behalf of Hamas, according to reports.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced Jan. 21 that it was "taking action against Hamas’s covert links to nonprofit organizations." 

The statement went on to name six Gaza-based groups and the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA).

U.S. officials said the PCPA operates as a front for Hamas overseas. OFAC also designated Zaher Birawi, 64, accusing him of being a "senior official" in Hamas through his leadership role in the PCPA.

UK PRIME MINISTER SLAMMED FOR WELCOMING HOME FREED EGYPTIAN PRISONER AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS RESURFACE

Palestine protest

The Trump administration sanctioned Britain-based activist Zaher Birawi, who is accused of Hamas ties, pressuring Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to take similar action against the London resident. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The Treasury Department said Birawi is a founding member of the organization and part of its general secretariat, alleging the group was used to "clandestinely expand" Hamas’ international influence and fundraising.

This included backing flotillas that attempted to reach Gaza. Some have received public backing from prominent activists, including Greta Thunberg.

"Hamas continues to show a callous disregard for the welfare of the Palestinian people," John K. Hurley, the U.S. Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement.

Hurley added that "the Trump administration will not look the other way while Hamas leadership and enablers exploit the financial system to fund terrorist operations."

TRUMP ADMIN WEIGHS TERRORISM SANCTIONS AGAINST UN PALESTINIAN AID AGENCY OVER HAMAS ALLEGATIONS

Greta Thunberg with Zaher Birawi

Greta Thunberg with Zaher Birawi (second from the left), who Israel says is linked to Hamas. (Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The sanctions have put pressure on the U.K., which has been reviewing possible counterterror measures against Birawi for weeks, according to The Times.

U.K. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said it was "good to see" the U.S. take action, adding, "Under no circumstances should Britain be a place of sanctuary for anyone involved in or supportive of terrorist (organizations) like Hamas."

Alex Hearn of Labour Against Antisemitism said Birawi continued to broadcast from London and organize flotillas despite the U.S. designation.

Lord Austin of Dudley has urged the U.K. to examine the intelligence "very carefully."

Starmer and Trump

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)

Birawi, who lives in Barnet in north London, has been in the U.K. for more than 30 years.

He chairs the Palestine Forum in Britain and is a prominent organizer of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the city.

He has been named in Parliament as a security concern, and Israel designated him a Hamas member in 2013, allegations he has consistently denied.

In 2023, Birawi said he is a "law-abiding British citizen" and rejected claims of links to Hamas, saying his work focuses on "defending the national and human rights of Palestinians who survive under occupation."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Birawi and Sir Keir Starmer's office for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

