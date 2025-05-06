Trump claims Houthis 'don't want to fight' and says US will stop bombing campaign

Expand / Collapse search
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the U.S. will stop its bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen after the terrorist group told him they "don't want to fight."

"They just don't want to fight," Trump told reporters from the Oval Office. "They just don't want to, and we will honor that. We will stop the bombings."

Trump said the bombings on Houthi targets will stop "effectively immediately."

ISRAEL CALLS TO EVACUATE YEMEN AIRPORT AMID FIGHT WITH HOUTHIS

Houthi protest march in Yemen

Newly recruited Houthi fighters attend a protest march against the U.S.-led strikes on Yemen and the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, in Sanaa, Yemen.  (AP/Osamah Abdulrahman)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio then said the "job" was to get attacks on ships in the region to stop.

"If that's going to stop, we will stop," he added.

Trump said the "very good news" came in last night from a "very good source," though he would not confirm who that was. 

ISRAEL STRIKES YEMEN'S PORT CITY IN RESPONSE TO HOUTHI ATTACK ON TEL AVIV AIRPORT

Mark Carney and Donald Trump in the Oval Office

US President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2025. (Jim WATSON / AFP)

"They have capitulated," the president said, adding that the U.S. "will take their word."

"They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore. And that's what the purpose of what we were doing," he added in reference to the U.S.'s aerial operations. 

The U.S. since mid-March has hit some 800 Houthi targets, according to an April 27 statement by U.S. Central Command. 

President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend U.S. shipping assets and deter terrorist threats, the White House posted on X on March 15, 2025.

President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend U.S. shipping assets and deter terrorist threats, the White House posted on X on March 15, 2025. (The White House)

The news comes as Israel appears to be ramping up military strikes on the Houthis in northern Yemen, particularly in the capital city of Sana'a, which is under Houthi control.

Trump did not provide any details on how the U.S. will continue to counter Iranian aid for the Houthi terrorist network.

