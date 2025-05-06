Trump claims Houthis 'don't want to fight' and says US will stop bombing campaign

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the U.S. will stop its bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen after the terrorist group told him they "don't want to fight."

"They just don't want to fight," Trump told reporters from the Oval Office. "They just don't want to, and we will honor that. We will stop the bombings."

Trump said the bombings on Houthi targets will stop "effectively immediately."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio then said the "job" was to get attacks on ships in the region to stop.

"If that's going to stop, we will stop," he added.

Trump said the "very good news" came in last night from a "very good source," though he would not confirm who that was.

"They have capitulated," the president said, adding that the U.S. "will take their word."

"They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore. And that's what the purpose of what we were doing," he added in reference to the U.S.'s aerial operations.

The U.S. since mid-March has hit some 800 Houthi targets, according to an April 27 statement by U.S. Central Command.

The news comes as Israel appears to be ramping up military strikes on the Houthis in northern Yemen, particularly in the capital city of Sana'a, which is under Houthi control.

Trump did not provide any details on how the U.S. will continue to counter Iranian aid for the Houthi terrorist network.