Israel strikes Yemen's port city in response to Houthi attack on Tel Aviv Airport

Israeli forces on Monday struck Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, targeting the Iran-backed Houthis in response to "repeated attacks" against the Jewish state, in particular its missile strike that nearly hit Tel Aviv's largest airport.

The Israel Defense Forces said fighter jets targeted the port city, which is along Yemen's coastline, and a concrete factory.

"The terrorist infrastructure sites struck in the Hudaydah port serve as a central supply source for the Houthi terrorist regime," an IDF statement said. "The Hudaydah Port is used for the transfer of Iranian weapons, military equipment, and other equipment intended for terrorist purposes."

In addition, the IDF also struck the "Bajil" Concrete Plant, which serves as a significant economic resource for the Houthis, the IDF said. The facility is also used for the construction of underground tunnels and terrorist infrastructure for the terrorist regime, officials said.

During the strike, the Houthis retaliated with surface-to-surface missiles and drones that were launched at Israel and civilians, Israel said.

Following Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea in solidarity with the terror group.

U.S. naval forces have been deployed to the region, where they have launched repeated airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

The group is funded and trained by Iran.

Israel's strike was in retaliation for a Houthi missile attack that nearly struck Ben Gurion Airport, causing multiple international airlines to cancel flights to Israel.

The missile reportedly evaded both Israeli and U.S. missile defenses, according to Israeli media.