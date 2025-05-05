Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel strikes Yemen's port city in response to Houthi attack on Tel Aviv Airport

The strike came a day after a Houthi missile landed near Tel Aviv's largest airport, causing international airlines to cancel flights to Israel

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Israel approves plan to capture all of Gaza after airport attack Video

Israel approves plan to capture all of Gaza after airport attack

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane weighs in on Israel announcing plans to take all of Gaza in wake of a Houthi missile attack near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Israeli forces on Monday struck Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, targeting the Iran-backed Houthis in response to "repeated attacks" against the Jewish state, in particular its missile strike that nearly hit Tel Aviv's largest airport. 

The Israel Defense Forces said fighter jets targeted the port city, which is along Yemen's coastline, and a concrete factory. 

"The terrorist infrastructure sites struck in the Hudaydah port serve as a central supply source for the Houthi terrorist regime," an IDF statement said. "The Hudaydah Port is used for the transfer of Iranian weapons, military equipment, and other equipment intended for terrorist purposes."

 ISRAEL APPROVES PLAN TO CAPTURE ALL OF GAZA, CALLS UP TENS OF THOUSANDS OF RESERVE TROOPS

Houthi strikes and Houthi supporters

Houthi fighters are seen holding weapons alongside an image of a Houthi strike.  (DOD/Reuters)

In addition, the IDF also struck the "Bajil" Concrete Plant, which serves as a significant economic resource for the Houthis, the IDF said. The facility is also used for the construction of underground tunnels and terrorist infrastructure for the terrorist regime, officials said.

During the strike, the Houthis retaliated with surface-to-surface missiles and drones that were launched at Israel and civilians, Israel said. 

PARENTS OF HAMAS HOSTAGES URGE TRUMP TO BE 'TOUGH WITH ENEMIES AND FRIENDS' AMID ISRAELI SIEGE IN GAZA

IDF fighter jet taking off

An Israeli fighter jet taking off to launch airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen.  (IDF)

Following Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea in solidarity with the terror group. 

U.S. naval forces have been deployed to the region, where they have launched repeated airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen. 

The group is funded and trained by Iran

Israel's strike was in retaliation for a Houthi missile attack that nearly struck Ben Gurion Airport, causing multiple international airlines to cancel flights to Israel.

Street construction work near where a missile landed by an Israeli airport

Israeli emergency services clear a road outside Israel's Ben Gurion Airport after a missile launched from Yemen struck near Israel's main international airport. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The missile reportedly evaded both Israeli and U.S. missile defenses, according to Israeli media.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

