Houthi missile strikes near Israeli airport after evading missile defenses

A Houthi missile struck Israeli soil near Tel Aviv's largest airport on Sunday, causing multiple international airlines to cancel flights to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation for the attack Sunday and will participate in several defense meetings throughout the day. The missile reportedly evaded both Israeli and U.S. missile defenses, according to Israeli media.

"Whoever harms us, we will strike them sevenfold," said Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Lufthansa, Swiss, and Air Europa were among the airlines to cancel flights to Israel, though they expect to resume service on Monday.

At least 8 people were injured in the missile strike, though none of the injuries were life-threatening. Israel has not yet confirmed any specific military retaliation.

Over the weekend, the Israeli Air Force says it struck over 100 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, tunnels, underground infrastructure sites, and other military structures.

IDF troops operating in southern Gaza also located weapons caches in the area, dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, and eliminated a number of terrorists.

The missile strike comes days after Israel was forced to cancel its independence day celebrations due to wildfires raging throughout the country.

Massive wildfires broke out near Jerusalem on Wednesday, forcing road closures and mass evacuations that paralyzed the country. Israel traditionally celebrates its independence with a torch-lighting ceremony. It instead broadcast footage of the rehearsal ceremony.

Jerusalem District Fire Department Commander Shmulik Friedman told the press on Wednesday that the wildfires may be "the largest fire ever in the country" and warned that high winds could exacerbate the blaze later in the day. He also warned that Israel was "far from control" of the fires.

