Top German court rejects ex-Auschwitz guard's prison appeal

Germany's highest court has thrown out a bid by a 96-year-old former Auschwitz death camp guard convicted as an accessory to murder for a reprieve on serving his sentence.

Oskar Groening was convicted in July 2015 of being an accessory to the murder of 300,000 Jews and sentenced to four years in prison. A federal court rejected his appeal last year.

Groening remained free pending a dispute over his fitness for prison. Prosecutors argued that he is fit to serve time so long as there is appropriate medical care.

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court said Friday it has now rejected a complaint arguing that Groening's fundamental right to life and physical safety was being violated. It said it saw no constitutional reason to question lower courts' rulings.