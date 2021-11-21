Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Thousands protest in Belgium against COVID-19

Many among the crowd of 35,000 also protested efforts to impose mandatory vaccinations

Associated Press
Thousands protest over COVID lockdowns in Europe Video

Thousands protest over COVID lockdowns in Europe

Author Douglas Murray discussed the backlash in Europe, calling the COVID-related policies 'insane.'

Ten of thousands of people marched through central Brussels on Sunday to protest against reinforced COVID-19 measures that the government has imposed to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

Many in the huge demonstration that police estimated at 35,000 people also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated and any moves to impose mandatory shots.

Protesters demonstrate against the government's efforts to counter the latest spike of the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. 

Protesters demonstrate against the government's efforts to counter the latest spike of the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.  (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

‘ORGY OF VIOLENCE’: DUTCH POLICE OPEN FIRE ON RIOTERS

Shouting "Freedom, freedom, freedom," and singing the anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao," protesters lined up behind a huge banner saying "Together for Freedom."

Amid the crowd, signs varied from far-right insignia to the rainbow coalition flags of the LGBT community.

There were smoke bombs and firecrackers, but there was no noteworthy violence when the first marchers reached the end point outside European Union headquarters.

Police officers and protesters gather during a demonstration against efforts to counter the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Police officers and protesters gather during a demonstration against efforts to counter the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Over the past several days, there have been marches in many European nations as one government after another tightened measures. Dutch police arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands on Saturday, following much worse violence the previous night.