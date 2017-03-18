The Latest: Witnesses describe panic at Paris Orly Airport

next Image 1 of 3

The Latest on an incident at Orly Airport in Paris where a man was shot to death after seizing a soldier's weapon (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Passengers at Paris' Orly airport describe gunshots and panic when a man was killed after seizing a weapon from a soldier guarding the site.

A witness identified only as Dominque said on BFM television: "The soldiers took aim at the man, who in turn pointed the gun he had seized at the two soldiers."

Another man says on BFM that there was a group of three soldiers targeted, and they tried to calm the man who seized the weapon. Then the man said he heard two gunshots.

Another witness, identified as Patrick, said he was at the check-in counter when he saw someone come in from outside and the incident began.

A French journalist on a flight that landed from Nice told France-Info radio passengers are being kept on the plane and aren't being allowed to disembark.

___

10:25 a.m.

The Paris airport authority says Orly Airport is being entirely evacuated and all flights redirected after a man was shot dead after seizing a weapon from a soldier guarding the site.

An airport authority official says flights to and from Orly are being redirected to Charles de Gaulle airport.

The official said thousands of people are being evacuated from Orly.

A national police official says operations to check for explosives are underway at Orly after the Saturday incident.

French media reports said the man seized the weapon and tried to flee before being shot.

— Associated Press Writer Angela Charlton

___

9:40 a.m.

French police say a man was shot to death after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport.

A national police official said the incident occurred Saturday morning at Orly, and the soldier is part of the Sentinel special force installed around France to protect sensitive sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

No information about the slain man or any other injuries was available. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Police evacuated part of the airport and warned visitors in a tweet to avoid the airport while the police operation was underway.

The shooting came after a similar incident last month at the Louvre Museum. France remains under a state of emergency