The Latest: Turkey says EU not keeping migrant deal pledges

The Latest on European response to the influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa (all times local):

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has called on the European Union to deliver on promises made as part of a deal to stem the flow of migrants.

Yildirim said Saturday the EU had still to deliver funds to help Turkey improve conditions for some 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey and grant Turkish citizens visa-free travel.

The Turkish leader told foreign media representatives in Istanbul it was "not fair" to expect Turkey to implement the deal without giving it what it was promised.

Plans to loosen visa restriction have run into trouble over Turkey's refusal to amend its anti-terror laws at a time when it is fighting heightened threats.

Yildirim said: "it cannot be 'me, me' all the time... it has to be more balanced."

The U.N. refugee agency says that survivors of a shipwreck off Libya have reported at least seven people, including three children, died when the small wooden boat carrying 27 people, mostly Syrian refugees, capsized.

A Spanish aid group recovered five bodies, including two Syrian girls aged 8 months and 5 years, during the rescue Thursday.

UNHCR representative Medea Savary said that survivors arriving in the Sicilian port of Trapani on Saturday reported that a woman and another child also died, but the bodies couldn't be recovered.

Survivors said that the boat began taking on water a few hours after departing Libya, and eventually capsized.

The Migrant Offshore Aid Station, MOAS, brought the five bodies to Trapani, along with 304 people rescued in recent days.