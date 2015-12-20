The Latest: Suspected bomb taken off Air France flight to Paris that was diverted to Kenya

The latest developments on an Air France flight from Mauritius to Paris that was diverted to Kenya after a suspected bomb was found on it.

10:15 a.m.

The Kenya Airports Authority says what is "believed to be an explosive device has successfully been retrieved" from an Air France flight.

Police say Air France Flight 463 was heading to Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris from Mauritius when the pilots requested an emergency landing at the Moi International Airport in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.

Police spokesman Charles Owino says the device was discovered in a lavatory of the Boeing 777. He says all of the plane's 459 passengers and 14 crew were safely evacuated and bomb experts are studying the device.

The Airports Authority, in a Twitter post, says normal flight operations have resumed at Mombasa.