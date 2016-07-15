The Latest: Report: Turkish military says it's taken control

next Image 1 of 3

The Latest on what appears to be an attempted military coup in Turkey (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

A Turkish news agency has published a statement from the military saying the armed forces have "fully seized control" of the country.

The Dogan agency reported that the statement said that the military did this "to reinstall the constitutional order, democracy, human rights and freedoms, to ensure that the rule of law once again reigns in the country, for the law and order to be reinstated."

The military statement went on to say that "all international agreements and commitments will remain. We pledge that good relations with all world countries will continue."

___

11:10 p.m.

Turkey's prime minister says a group within Turkey's military has engaged in what appeared to be an attempted coup.

Binali Yildirim told NTV television: "it is correct that there was an attempt."

Yildirim didn't provide details, but said Turkey would never allow any "initiative that would interrupt democracy."

Earlier, military jets were heard flying over the capital, Ankara.

Media reports said ambulances were seen in front of the Turkey's military headquarters.