The Latest: Merkel says Turkey is a key to migrant solution; will meet Turkish leaders Sunday

The latest news as migrants fleeing war or seeking a better life make their way across Europe by the tens of thousands. All times local.

10:15 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe must cooperate with Turkey in order to tackle the migrant crisis.

Merkel says that by improving conditions in those regions where migrants come from they may be dissuaded from traveling to Europe.

She told German lawmakers Thursday that "without doubt Turkey plays a key role in this matter" because it hosts almost 2 million Syrians and is a key transit point for migrants coming to Europe.

Merkel, who travels to Istanbul on Sunday, says talks with Turkish leaders won't tie cooperation on the refugee issue to the country's future membership of the European Union.