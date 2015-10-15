Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 12, 2015

The Latest: Merkel says Turkey is a key to migrant solution; will meet Turkish leaders Sunday

By | Associated Press
  • 23ea8dd5-
    Image 1 of 3

    An elderly Syrian woman looks out from a window of a bus after her arrival aboard a ferry from the Greek island of Lesbos at the Athens' port of Piraeus Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015. The International Organization for Migration said more than 593,000 people have crossed this year — of which 453,000 traveled from Turkey to Greece, which has faced a massive influx of people from Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (The Associated Press)

  • 7c4aa454-
    Image 2 of 3

    An elderly man carries a bag on his way past meadows and fields to cross the border between Austria and Germany in Mistlberg, Austria, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (The Associated Press)

  • 586a60d5-
    Image 3 of 3

    Migrants make their way past meadows and fields to crossthe border between Austria and Germany in Mistlberg, Austria, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (The Associated Press)

WARSAW, Poland – The latest news as migrants fleeing war or seeking a better life make their way across Europe by the tens of thousands. All times local.

10:15 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe must cooperate with Turkey in order to tackle the migrant crisis.

Merkel says that by improving conditions in those regions where migrants come from they may be dissuaded from traveling to Europe.

She told German lawmakers Thursday that "without doubt Turkey plays a key role in this matter" because it hosts almost 2 million Syrians and is a key transit point for migrants coming to Europe.

Merkel, who travels to Istanbul on Sunday, says talks with Turkish leaders won't tie cooperation on the refugee issue to the country's future membership of the European Union.