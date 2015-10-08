Expand / Collapse search
All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Last Update December 3, 2015

The Latest: David Gill, Wolfgang Niersbach call for emergeny executive committee meeting

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 3

    FILE - In this Friday, May 29, 2015, file photo, UEFA president Michel Platini, left, and FIFA senior vice president Issa Hayatou look on during the 65th FIFA Congress held at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 FIFA provisionally banned President Sepp Blatter and UEFA President Michel Platini for 90 days. (Patrick B. Kraemer/Keystone via AP, File) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 3

    FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2013 FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke, right, and FIFA President Joseph Blatter attend a press conference one day before the draw for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Costa do Sauipe near Salvador, Brazil. On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 file photo FIFA provisionally banned President Sepp Blatter and the former secretary general Valcke for 90 days. (AP Photo/Victor Caivano) (The Associated Press)

    Image 3 of 3

    Trees are reflected in the FIFA logo at the FIFA headquarter in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015. FIFA provisionally banned President Sepp Blatter and UEFA President Michel Platini for 90 days. (Dominic Steinmann/Keystone via AP) (The Associated Press)

ZURICH – The Latest from the FIFA investigation (all time local):

___

3 p.m.

FIFA vice president David Gill and fellow executive committee member Wolfgang Niersbach have called for an emergency meeting of FIFA's ruling body to be held.

According to a statement from the English Football Association, of which Gill is vice chairman, the FA says "there will be a meeting of the 54 UEFA nations as soon as next week."

The FA was one of the first federations to endorse Michel Platini's candidacy for FIFA president, and the English are not withdrawing that backing yet.

"At the FA board meeting last week, we decided that remained our position while inquiries into certain allegations were being investigated," the FA said. "We now await the results of both the ethics committee inquiry and the investigation of the Swiss attorney general."

___

2:20 p.m.

With Sepp Blatter suspended, African soccer leader Isaa Hayatou will serve as acting president of the governing body for the next 90 days.

FIFA confirmed Thursday that Hayatou gets automatically elevated to the top job as the longest-serving vice president on its executive committee.

The 69-year-old Hayatou has ruled African soccer for 27 years.

___

1:50 p.m.

Sepp Blatter's lawyer says the FIFA ethics committee failed to follow the proper procedure when it decided to ban him for 90 days.

Richard Cullen says Blatter was "disappointed that the ethics committee did not follow the code of ethics and disciplinary code, both of which provide for an opportunity to be heard."

Cullen also says the ethics committee based its decision on a "misunderstanding," adding that the Swiss attorney general has not charged Blatter with a crime.