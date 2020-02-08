Thai soldier kills at least 12 people during shooting rampage: reports

At least 12 people are dead after a Thai soldier opened fire Saturday night in a popular city just north of Bangkok, according to local media reports.

A spokesman from the Thai Ministry of Defense told the BBC that the shooter, identified as Cpl. Jakraphanth Thomma, opened fire on his fellow soldiers at a military camp before doing the same at a Buddhist temple and a shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, just 160 miles northeast of Bangkok.

SCOTLAND FINANCE CHIEF RESIGNS AFTER REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE TEXTING RELATIONSHIP WITH TEEN BOY, 16, EMERGE

Thomma is accused of killing at least 12 people, including his commander, Col. Anantharot Krasae, and two other people on the base before making off in a stolen military vehicle, the Bangkok Post reported.

Part of the shooting was live-streamed on Facebook and Thomma was said to have posted a selfie of himself holding a firearm to social media with the caption “so tired.”

Several images and videos posted to social media appeared to show gunfire near a shopping center parking lot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lt. Gen. Thanya Kriatisarn, commander of the Second Army Region, told the Bangkok Post that authorities are still searching for Thomma who remains at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.