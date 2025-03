A stabbing attack left one person dead and four others wounded in Haifa, Israel, on Monday.

"My wife Sara and I extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim of the horrific terrorist attack in Haifa, and we send our wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Yael Rotem-Kuriel contributed to this report.