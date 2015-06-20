Expand / Collapse search
Tears at Barcelona funeral for Germanwings crash victim on verge of less business travel

    Flowers on top of a coffin with the remains of Robert Oliver Calvo, on a business trip when the Germanwings jet he was in crashed in the French Alps, during a religious funeral service in Montcada, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 20, 2015.

    Flowers on top of a coffin with the remains of Robert Oliver Calvo, on a business trip when the Germanwings jet he was in crashed in the French Alps, during a religious funeral service in Montcada, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 20, 2015. Three months after the Germanwings jet crashed in the French Alps, hundreds of teary-eyed mourners have packed a funeral home to say goodbye. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (The Associated Press)

    A woman cries holding a memorial card for Robert Oliver Calvo, who died on a business trip when the Germanwings jet he was in crashed in the French Alps, during a religious funeral service in Montcada, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 20, 2015. Three months after the Germanwings jet crashed in the French Alps, hundreds of teary-eyed mourners have packed a funeral home to say goodbye. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (The Associated Press)

MONTCADA, Spain – Three months after the Germanwings jet crashed in the French Alps, hundreds of tearful mourners have packed a funeral home to say goodbye to Robert Oliver Calvo — a passenger who died while on a business trip.

The 36-year-old father of two small children was remembered Saturday as a dedicated family man on his last weekly business trip abroad for a Barcelona-based clothing store chain, ahead of a promotion that would have kept him home more.

His father, Robert Tansill Oliver, says the family finds some solace because they are Jehovah's Witnesses convinced that Oliver Calvo will be resurrected.

But he said the crash investigation must answer why the jet's co-pilot, who has been blamed for the March 24 crash, managed to keep flying despite visiting dozens of doctors.