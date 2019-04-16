'Targeted' shootings that left 4 dead in Canada may have stemmed from reported neighbor dispute

Four people were shot dead in 3 separate locations across a city in western Canada in a series of "targeted" attacks on Monday that may have all been sparked by a neighborhood dispute, according to a wife of one of the victims.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Ted De Jager said at a news conference the killing spree began around 10:30 a.m. outside a home in downtown Penticton, British Columbia.

As authorities were responding to the initial shooting, a second call of another incident came in from the south end of the city. When authorities went to the home involved in the second shooting, they discovered the bodies of 3 people in two locations.

By 11:30 a.m., a 60-year-old man turned himself in at the front desk of an RCMP station in the city, CBC News reported.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED IN 5 DEATHS IN MISSOURI, KANSAS FOUND DEAD IN JAIL CELL, SHERIFF SAYS

“We’re still trying to find the motive for this whole incident, so that’s part of the ongoing investigation," De Jager said. "Indications right now are that all four were targeted.”

The four victims -- two men and two women -- were all killed within a 3-mile radius.

Renate Winter, the wife of the first victim – 71-year-old Rudi Winter – told the Vancouver Sun she believed the shootings were likely linked to a neighborhood dispute.

Winter said that she and her husband lived next to the estranged wife of the alleged gunman and had a contentious relationship.

“We cut a tree down in our yard and she had a fit, so anytime we did anything she had a fit, so we don’t talk to her,” she told the Vancouver Sun. “She called the cops because my husband was putting rocks in between our properties, and maybe his big toe went on her property.”

CANADIAN PROVINCE CONSIDERS MANDATORY ANNUAL MATH TESTS FOR ALL PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS: REPORTS

De Jager, who called the shootings a "deeply troubling incident," offered no additional details on how the victims knew each other or a possible motive. Charges are still pending against the man who turned himself in.

He did confirm that neither of the female victims was the alleged gunman's ex-wife, the Penticton Western News reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Such gun violence is rare in Canada. The shootings on Monday were the deadliest killings in city history, and the sixth deadliest in modern province history, according to the Penticton Western News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.