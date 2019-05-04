Expand / Collapse search
Taliban say gap narrowing in talks with US

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD – The Taliban say the gap is narrowing in talks with Washington's special peace envoy over a timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

In a voice message sent Saturday to The Associated Press, the Taliban spokesman in Doha says both sides have offered new proposals for drawing down U.S. and NATO forces. This would be a significant initial step toward a deal to end nearly 18 years of war and America's longest military engagement.

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, however, continued to press for a cease fire, tweeting Friday: "It is time to put down arms." The Taliban have rejected any cease-fire until U.S. and NATO troops withdraw.