Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia

Taliban militants launch ambush on Pakistani military convoy, resulting in deadly clash

Confrontation led to the deaths of at least 6 soldiers, 4 militants

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pakistani Taliban fighters ambushed a military convoy in a former militant stronghold in the country's northwest near the Afghan border on Tuesday, triggering an intense shootout that killed at least six soldiers and four militants, the military said.

The attack took place in South Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement. It said four insurgents were killed when troops returned fire, while two other militants were wounded. The military said a search operation is underway in the area in an effort to hunt down the attackers.

HUNTERS TAKE OUT SERIAL COW-KILLING 'NINJA' BEAR IN JAPAN

Fox News Asia graphic

Militants have carried out an ambush on a military convoy in a region that was once a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, as reported by Pakistan's military in the country's northwestern area. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allied with the Afghan Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country. The takeover emboldened the TTP, who often carry out attacks near the Afghan border and elsewhere in the country.