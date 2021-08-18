Afghanistan: US, UK, other countries ask 'those in positions of power' to 'guarantee' safety for women, girls

The State Department issued a joint international statement Wednesday essentially asking the Taliban to "guarantee" the protection of women and girls in Afghanistan following the hard-line Islamic militant group’s rapid takeover of the country since the U.S. withdrawal of troops.

A statement signed by the U.S. and 20 other countries, including Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom, said "any form of discrimination and abuse" against Afghan women and girls "should be prevented."

SENATORS WARN THAT THE TALIBAN ARE ALREADY SUPPRESSING RIGHTS OF WOMEN, GIRLS IN AFGHANISTAN

"We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection," the statement read. "We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard."

"We will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last twenty years," the statement added.

Taliban insurgents swept Afghanistan with astonishing speed in recent days, reclaiming power over the country 20 years after being ousted by U.S.-led forces. Wednesday's joint letter did not mention the group by name.

TALIBAN CLAIMS IT'LL BE MORE MODERATE, BUT KILLINGS CONTINUE IN AFGHANISTAN

Under the Taliban's former regime in the late 1990s, the group banned girls from attending school and women from appearing in public without full body coverings and male escorts. Violators of the laws faced public stonings, amputations and executions.

Now, in a propaganda effort to boost its image, the Taliban pledged to respect "women’s rights" and invited women to join its government in accordance with Islamic law. But reports from the ground paint a different picture.

Reuters reported this week that women were being pulled from banking jobs and ordered into their homes, told only that male relatives could take their place.

Fighters from the group shot and killed a woman in Takhar province after she went out in public without a burqa. And in Kabul, Taliban vehicles packed with armed militants were recorded on video patrolling residential areas for activists and government workers. Gunshots could be heard as they accelerate down the street.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley reminded Americans in a tweet Wednesday morning that the Taliban is "brutal terrorist organization" that cannot be trusted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Taliban makes false promises of being ‘inclusive’ and upholding women’s rights, while at the same time beating protesters and firing into crowds of civilians," she wrote. "Don't be fooled, they are brutal terrorist organization."

"Afghanistan has been handed over to the Taliban under Joe Biden’s rushed and mishandled withdrawal. Now, Afghan women and children are suffering the consequences," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted Tuesday morning.

"Afghan women and girls who were just starting to enjoy their freedoms are again faced with oppression and subjugation by a ruthless Taliban regime."

Haroon Janjua and Michael Ruiz contributed reporting.