TAIWAN

Taiwan's legislature passes controversial 'pro-China' measures, reducing president's power

The changes, pushed by the Nationalist Party, give the Taiwanese legislature greater power to control budgets

Associated Press
Published
  • Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature passed changes that favor China and reduce the power of the island's president.
  • The changes, pushed by the opposition Nationalist Party, give the legislature greater power to control budgets, including defense spending.
  • The Nationalist Party, which supports unification with China, took control of the legislature with a single-seat majority after the January elections.

Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature passed changes on Tuesday that are seen as favoring China and diminishing the power of the island's president.

The changes pushed by the opposition Nationalist Party and its allies give the body greater power to control budgets, including defense spending that the party has blocked in what many see as a concession to China.

The Nationalists officially back unification with China, from which Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949.

They took control of the legislature with a single-seat majority after elections in January, while the presidency went to Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, which favors Taiwan’s de facto independence from China.

Taiwan

Protesters against controversial bills that aim to expand parliament's oversight of government gather outside the Parliament in Taipei, Taiwan on May 28, 2024. Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature passed changes on Tuesday that are seen as favoring China and diminishing the power of the island's president. (AP Photo/Taijing Wu)

Thousands of people gathered outside the legislature to protest the changes.

The legislative chamber was festooned with banners promoting both sides in the dispute, while arguments on the floor broke into shouting and pushing matches.