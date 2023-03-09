Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Taiwanese president to meet with McCarthy despite Chinese threats

Taiwanese president's planned visit to US and meeting with Kevin McCarthy has angered China, which called the situation 'incompatible with peace and stability'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg calls for US to decouple from China as tensions persist Video

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg calls for US to decouple from China as tensions persist

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg says China is an adversary, not a competitor amid growing concerns over rising threats on 'Your World.' 

The president of Taiwan will stop in the United States for a series of meetings with U.S. officials, despite furious reactions from Beijing.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will briefly visit New York and Los Angeles on her way to visit Central American allies Guatemala and Belize.

CHINA, US HEADING FOR 'CONFLICT AND CONFRONTATION' FOREIGN MINISTER WARNS

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan. (Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Her trip is expected to include a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — a diplomatic event that echoes former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's norm-shattering visit to the island.

Tsai's visit to the U.S. — and particularly her planned meeting with McCarthy — has drawn intense backlash from the People's Republic of China.

"We are gravely concerned over this and have made serious démarches to the U.S. side demanding clarification," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Wednesday in a press conference.

TIKTOK LAUNCHES  PROJECT TO CONVINCE WEST IT'S NOT SPYING FOR CHINA

Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks after receiving the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honor, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office.

Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks after receiving the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honor, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office. (Chien Chih-Hung/Office of The President via Getty Images)

She added, "The Taiwan question is the core of the core interests of China, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations. Separatism for Taiwan independence is as incompatible with peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait as fire with water."

Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China, is an island nation off the coast of the mainland. Taiwan has declared itself independent of the People's Republic of China and has claimed continuation of governance from the pre-revolutionary China.

WHITE HOUSE DODGES TIKTOK BAN QUESTION FOR THIRD PRESS BRIEFING IN A ROW

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. (AP Photo/Liu Zheng, File)

The People's Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, the relatively narrow strip of ocean between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland.

Taiwan responded to China's outrage on Thursday, saying the mainland had "no right" to weigh in on the diplomatic meeting.

CHINA BOOSTS MILITARY SPENDING BY BILLIONS AS US WARNS OF POTENTIAL TAIWAN INVASION 

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitols Statuary Hall.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitols Statuary Hall. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"China has no right to finger-point about our contacts and interactions with other countries," Taiwanese Department of North American Affairs head Douglas Hsu said on Thursday. "President Tsai is the head of the Republic of China in Taiwan, and it is unbearable for China to smear her with foul intention."

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang said Tuesday that his country and the U.S. are heading for "conflict and confrontation" due to American cooperation with Taiwan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

China's foreign minister Qin Gang holds a China's constitution during a press conference at Media Center.

China's foreign minister Qin Gang holds a China's constitution during a press conference at Media Center. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

"If the United States does not hit the brake — but continues to speed down the wrong path — no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation and who will bear the catastrophic consequences?" Qin continued. "Such competition is a reckless gamble, with the stakes being the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of humanity."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com