Taiwan closes schools, offices ahead of island-wide typhoon

Schools and offices have been closed on Taiwan and people in dangerous areas have been evacuated as a large typhoon with 162 kilometers- (100 miles-) per-hour winds approaches the island.

National Fire Agency Director-General Chen Wen-lung said authorities are on high alert because Typhoon Megi is expected to cover the entire mountainous island. Landfall is forecast Tuesday evening.

The Central Weather Bureau says the storm is 500 kilometers (310 miles) in diameter and its winds will gust up to 198 kilometers per hour.

Chen said as of Tuesday morning 5,336 people were evacuated from mountainous areas that are prone to landslides and flooding.