Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published

Taiwan closes schools, offices ahead of island-wide typhoon

By | Associated Press
  • 17e4550e-
    Image 1 of 3

    A woman eats and struggles with her umbrella against powerful gusts of wind generated by typhoon Megi across the the island in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (The Associated Press)

  • 32e7a753-
    Image 2 of 3

    A woman struggles against powerful gusts of wind generated by typhoon Megi across the the island in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (The Associated Press)

  • 32e7a753-
    Image 3 of 3

    A woman struggles with her umbrella against powerful gusts of wind generated by typhoon Megi across the the island in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (The Associated Press)

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Schools and offices have been closed on Taiwan and people in dangerous areas have been evacuated as a large typhoon with 162 kilometers- (100 miles-) per-hour winds approaches the island.

National Fire Agency Director-General Chen Wen-lung said authorities are on high alert because Typhoon Megi is expected to cover the entire mountainous island. Landfall is forecast Tuesday evening.

The Central Weather Bureau says the storm is 500 kilometers (310 miles) in diameter and its winds will gust up to 198 kilometers per hour.

Chen said as of Tuesday morning 5,336 people were evacuated from mountainous areas that are prone to landslides and flooding.