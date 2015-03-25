Syria opposition wants Hezbollah leaders put on trial

next Image 1 of 2

The Syrian opposition on Tuesday welcomed the EU decision to blacklist Hezbollah's military wing and said that leaders of the Lebanese Shiite movement should be put on trial for their role in the Syrian war.

The "National Coalition believes this is a step in the right direction and highlights the need for the European Union to take measures to stop (Hezbollah's) militia from intervening in Syria," the opposition group said.

Backed by Iran, Hezbollah's fighters are fighting in Syria alongside President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

The National Coalition called for "Hezbollah officials to be brought to justice for the terrorist crimes they committed on Syrian soil".

"The free world must take preventive measures against Hezbollah's leaders, members and supporters, who participated in the spilling of Syrian blood," said the Coalition, describing Hezbollah's involvement in Syria as going "against the aspirations for freedom and dignity of the Syrian people".

Hezbollah fighters and Assad's troops reclaimed last month the former rebel bastion of Qusayr in central Syria after a fierce fight with rebels.

Monday's EU decision came after some of its 28 foreign ministers overcame reservations in some member states that such a move would further destabilise Lebanon where the militant group plays a major role.

To do so, ministers agreed that EU political and economic links with Lebanon would be maintained.

They also highlighted the fact that it is the military wing alone that is blacklisted after Hezbollah was blamed for a deadly attack on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria last year.