Last Update August 14, 2016

Swiss police say stabbings, fire reported on train

By | Associated Press
    Emergency services attend the scene at Salez - Sennwald train station after a man attacked other passengers aboard a train at Salez, Switzerland, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. Police in Switzerland say a Swiss man set a fire and stabbed people on a train in the country's northeast, wounding six people some seriously, and injuring himself. (Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone via AP) (The Associated Press)

    The train station is deserted at Salez - Sennwald following an attack aboard a train when a man attacked other passengers aboard the train at Salez, Switzerland, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. Police in Switzerland say a Swiss man set a fire and stabbed people on a train in the country's northeast, wounding six people some seriously, and injuring himself. (Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone via AP) (The Associated Press)

    The train stands at the station after a man attacked other passengers aboard the train at Salez, Switzerland, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. Police in Switzerland say a Swiss man set a fire and stabbed people on a train in the country's northeast, wounding six people some seriously, and injuring himself. (Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone via AP) (The Associated Press)

BERLIN – Swiss police say a Swiss man has set a fire and stabbed people on a train in the country's northeast, wounding six people as well as himself.

Police in St. Gallen canton (state) say the incident happened early Saturday afternoon as the train neared the station in Salez.

They say the 27-year-old suspect had at least one knife and poured out a flammable liquid, which caught fire.

Police say the wounded include a 6-year-old child. They gave no immediate information on the attacker's possible motive.