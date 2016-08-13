Swiss police say stabbings, fire reported on train

next Image 1 of 3

Swiss police say a Swiss man has set a fire and stabbed people on a train in the country's northeast, wounding six people as well as himself.

Police in St. Gallen canton (state) say the incident happened early Saturday afternoon as the train neared the station in Salez.

They say the 27-year-old suspect had at least one knife and poured out a flammable liquid, which caught fire.

Police say the wounded include a 6-year-old child. They gave no immediate information on the attacker's possible motive.