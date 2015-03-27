Swiss group wants easier suicides for elderly

A Swiss group that assists people to commit suicide says it wants to lower the legal hurdles for elderly clients seeking its help.

Bernhard Sutter, a spokesman for EXIT, says the group's members have decided to lobby the Swiss parliament and government in advance of possible changes to the law next year.

Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland and the law currently make no distinction between those seeking to end their life.

Sutter said Monday that until a new law comes into effect elderly people will have to meet the same requirements as other patients. This includes proving that they are already close to death.

Voters are expected to reject a referendum Sunday to ban assisted suicide in the canton (state) of Zurich.