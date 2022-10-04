Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

UK frigate joins Norwegian navy ships guarding North Sea pipelines

NATO officials accuse Russia of 'sabotaging' the pipeline

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Dan Hoffman reacts to latest on Russia-Ukraine war: 'Ukraine is going to take this fight to the finish' Video

Dan Hoffman reacts to latest on Russia-Ukraine war: 'Ukraine is going to take this fight to the finish'

Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss growing nuclear fears surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and North Korea launching a ballistic missile over Japan. 

A United Kingdom Royal Navy frigate has joined the Norwegian Navy in the North Sea to protect oil pipelines fueling Europe after western officials accused Russia of targeting the Nord Stream pipelines.

"A Royal Navy frigate is in the North Sea, working with the Norwegian Navy to reassure those working near the gas pipelines," the Royal Navy said Monday, according to the U.S. Naval Institute. 

The move comes after explosions rocked the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week, resulting in what may be the world’s largest methane leak off the Denmark coast. 

Neither pipeline was carrying natural gas at the time, though there was apparently some gas in the lines at the time of the explosion. 

NATO CHIEF: 'ALL EVIDENCE' POINTS TO PIPELINE SABOTAGE, DODGES QUESTION ON UKRAINE MEMBERSHIP

Danish Defense shows the gas leaking at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark on September 27, 2022. 

Danish Defense shows the gas leaking at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark on September 27, 2022.  (Getty Images/Danish Defense)

The leaks have been stopped according to Danish authorities, but the security situation in the Baltic Sea remains high as Russia in recent weeks has ramped up rhetoric on nuclear warfare and has moved to illegally annex portions of Ukraine. 

NATO over the weekend accused Russia of targeting the pipelines in "deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage."

In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of Denmark, the crew in a helicopter of the Armed Forces monitors the gas leak, in the Baltic Sea, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of Denmark, the crew in a helicopter of the Armed Forces monitors the gas leak, in the Baltic Sea, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Rune Dyrholm/Armed Forces of Denmark via AP)

SWEDEN SENDS DIVING VESSEL TO INVESTIGATE NORD STREAM PIPELINES AFTER LEAK

Russia has increasingly been cutting Europe off from its supply of natural gas, sparking concerns of gas shortages as winter looms. 

Moscow, in turn, accused the U.S. of using underwater "robots" to target the pipelines.

Regional powers united under the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom met virtually Monday to discuss ramping up security measures in the region.

"The ministers increasing shared intelligence assessments to ensure common situational awareness, as well as cooperation to secure critical infrastructure," a joint statement read.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin looks at Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto as he speaks during a press conference by the Government of Finland in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022. The ministers shared views to current security issues concerning Nord Stream gas pipelines and restrictions on the issuing of visas to Russian citizens.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin looks at Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto as he speaks during a press conference by the Government of Finland in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022. The ministers shared views to current security issues concerning Nord Stream gas pipelines and restrictions on the issuing of visas to Russian citizens. (Antti Yrj'nen/Lehtikuva via AP))

"The JEF will ensure complementarity, alignment and transparency with NATO as well as the investigation led by Danish, Swedish and German authorities," the ministers added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sweden on Monday also sent a diving vessel to investigate the damage caused to the pipelines, reported Reuters. 