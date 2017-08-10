Suspected WWII-era bomb dug up near Fukushima nuke plant

A suspected wartime bomb has been dug up at a construction site near the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant complex.

The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says a worker spotted the suspected bomb early Thursday while digging the ground at a parking lot about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) from the reactors destroyed in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. TEPCO says the site is far enough not to affect the delicate decommissioning work.

Officials say the rusty object is about 85 centimeters (33 inches) long and 15 centimeters (6 inches) wide. A military unit is headed to the site.

TEPCO says the area was home to a wartime airport that was targeted by U.S. fire bombings.